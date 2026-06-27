The SARS-CoV-2 virion. Illustration: CDC (public domain).

In the first weeks of 2020, before most Americans had heard the word “coronavirus,” a small group of scientists was already wrestling with a question that would define the next several years: did this virus come from nature, or from a lab?

The remarkable thing — established now not by speculation but by their own emails, Slack messages, grant documents, and a recently declassified intelligence assessment — is that several of the people who shaped the official answer privately believed something very different from what they told the world.

You can follow the whole story through four names. Conveniently, they run A, B, C, D.