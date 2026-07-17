Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

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Sarita Black's avatar
Sarita Black
1d

……and how many have been removed from Utube, in the past accused of promoting lies….It is such an important issue, OUR elections mean nothing if MAJOR changes are not made…….it would be excellent to see prison time for those who have actively, loudly accused others who had proof of election INTERFERENCE. America is at a point in time if MASSIVE CHANGES ARE NOT MADE TO SECURE OUR ELECTIONS, America will never recover from the manipulation, and so many other ways OTHERS have absolutely made those who knew the elections have been taken over by both Americans’ and numerous foreign actors. “WE THE PEOPLE” must demand accountability from those who have stolen elections and created loss of trust in our ELECTIONS. There is a man who has spent many millions of his own 💵💵💵 to investigate 2020. He has the proof of everything, who, what and when…..Patrick Byrne.

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Michael Wachocki's avatar
Michael Wachocki
1d

The real steal is the abuse of ERIC and the ballot harvesting operation that Joe was so proud of. Remember he bragged about greatest vote fraud scheme in history. Documented that they even recieved ballots in the maiden names of married women. Look up Omega for America.

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